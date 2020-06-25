Hit-and-run driver runs red light, leaves woman badly hurt

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police searched Thursday for a hit-and-run driver who ran a red light at a Mission Valley intersection and slammed into another car, seriously injuring it’s 60-year-old driver.

The crash was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Friars and Frazee roads, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

A 60-year-old woman was driving a 2007 Lexus sedan southbound on Frazee Road when a man driving a blue Ford pickup truck westbound on Friars Road ran a red light at Frazee and crashed into the driver’s side of the Lexus, Heims said.

The pickup driver kept driving, then pulled over a short distance away before he got out and ran away, the officer said. No detailed description of the driver was immediately available.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of multiple fractures, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Heims said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call SDPD’s traffic division at 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.