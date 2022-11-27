SAN DIEGO — A 32-year-old man was sleeping in the backseat of his parked car when he was rear ended by a hit-and-run driver in the Midway District on Sunday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Sarah Foster.

A 36-year-old female was driving a 2006 Dodge Magnum eastbound on 2700 Kurtz Street at a high rate of speed when she reportedly veered to the right and hit the victim’s vehicle around 1:50 a.m., said police.

The female fled the scene, but was located by authorities a short distance from the incident site and taken into custody.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for an open fracture to his right leg.

Foster said alcohol was determined to be a factor in the crash and SDPD Traffic Investigations will be looking into the matter further.

Anyone with information related to the hit-and-run crash is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.