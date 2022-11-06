A hit and run driver crashed into a University City Vons on Sunday, police said. (KSWB Photo)

SAN DIEGO — A van plowed through the front doors of a Vons supermarket in University City on Sunday, said San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at a store located on 7788 Regents Road. A witness said the driver of a white vehicle drove through the entrance twice before fleeing the scene.

The SDPD could not confirm if surveillance video caught the incident on tape and officials do not have a suspect description at this time.

No injuries were reported, however, the Vons supermarket was damaged by the crash.

Police are searching for the driver of the hit and run.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.