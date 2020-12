SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A hit-and-run left a pedestrian dead early Thursday evening in the far northern reaches of San Diego County, authorities reported.

@NorthCountyFire is on scene of a fatal accident in Fallbrook. This was a vehicle versus pedestrian. Gird Road and Laketree Drive will be blocked until the coroner arrives. Please use an alternate route. — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) December 11, 2020

The deadly crash near Gird Road and Laketree Drive in Fallbrook happened around 5 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic lanes were blocked in the area as CHP investigated and a coroner from the county Medical Examiner’s Office reached the scene, North County Fire said on Twitter.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.