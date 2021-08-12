Hit-and-run driver injures pedestrian

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -Police Thursday are seeking a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a pedestrian in Ridgeview-Webster.

A 51-year-old woman was pushing an empty wheelchair across the middle of Euclid Avenue at 8:56 p.m. Wednesday when a car that police believe to be a red sedan struck her and fled the scene, according to the San Diego Police Department watch commander’s log.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with a broken leg.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News