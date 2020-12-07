Hit-and-run driver injures man in wheelchair

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police Monday were searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured a 73-year-old man riding a motorized wheelchair at a Colina Del Sol intersection.

The crash occurred at 9:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and Altadena Avenue, east of Interstate 15, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The 73-year-old pedestrian was riding a motorized wheelchair southbound across El Cajon Boulevard in an unmarked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle heading eastbound on El Cajon Boulevard, Buttle said.

The vehicle’s driver stopped and waited for medics, but fled before law enforcement arrived, he said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of fractures to the tibula and fibula in one of his legs, Buttle said.

No descriptions of the suspect or the suspect vehicle were available.

