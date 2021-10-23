Hit-and-run driver in Pacific Beach leaves woman hospitalized

An officer uses police tape to block off an area where paramedics were treating a woman hurt by a hit-and-run driver on Grand Avenue in Pacific Beach Saturday, Oct. 23. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A driver took off after hitting a woman who was walking through Pacific Beach early Saturday.

The woman was walking along Grand Avenue near Kendall Street around 1 a.m. when she was hit, but it wasn’t immediately clear if she had been trying to cross the road. The vehicle — described as a white SUV with possible front-end damage — carried on east on Grand after hitting the woman, according to police.

She was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital for various injuries, a San Diego Police Department spokesperson said, but the woman was expected to survive.

The SDPD Traffic Division is investigating, and anyone who might know anything about the driver was asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this report.