LEMON GROVE, Calif. – A woman driving on state Route 94 was killed when another driver hit her vehicle and then left the scene, said the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck was reported around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of SR-94 near the College Avenue offramp in Lemon Grove, said the CHP.

Authorities said a car going west on SR-94 hit another car, causing the female driver to lose control and go down an embankment.

The woman was then ejected and died at the scene. The CHP said the suspect drove away and eventually hit three parked vehicles.

The suspect then allegedly ditched his car, but officers found him walking down the street and arrested him, CHP said.

It is not yet know if driving under the influence was a factor in the collision.