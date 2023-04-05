SAN DIEGO — The Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve’s landmark adobe lodge, once the gateway to San Diego and now serving as a visitor center and museum, will be celebrating 100 years this Saturday, park officials said.

The event will start at 10 a.m. and last until 2 p.m., the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve stated on its website.

From 1923 to 1933, the one-story, pueblo-style adobe building linked the city with cities to the north when North Torrey Pines Road opened to the east, per officials.

“Originally costing $33,000, the lodge was designed by San Diego architect Richard Requa and largely funded by La Jolla philanthropist Ellen Browning Scripps. A $5 million restoration and rehabilitation are planned to start later this year,” Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve said.

The lodge was used as a restaurant, snack bar and gift shop to a canteen for soldiers training at nearby Camp Callan during World War II, the reserve said. It also housed proprietors until the park joined the state parks system.

On Saturday, the celebration will feature an old car parade, tours of the historic lodge, photographs, exhibits and docents in costume and more.