LA JOLLA, Calif. — Going for the historic, enchanting look for your next home? An “exceedingly rare” English Storybook and French Tudor style estate that was originally designed in the early 1920s is officially on the market for $6.99 million in La Jolla, according to real estate officials.

Listed by Willis Allen Real Estate, the 11,219 square-foot home is located at 7231 Monte Vista Avenue in the Beach Barber Tract neighborhood, just one block from Marine Street Beach and a short walk to La Jolla Village. The five-bed, seven-bathroom property features multiple Juliet balconies, masonry fireplaces, built-in cabinetry and window seats, hardwood floors and leaded mullioned windows on every level with stained glass to enjoy ocean views or listen to ocean waves while falling asleep.

A five-bed, seven-bathroom English Storybook and French Tudor style home is on sale for $6.99 million in La Jolla as of May 13, 2022. (Wills Allen Real Estate)

A five-bed, seven-bathroom English Storybook and French Tudor style home is on sale for $6.99 million in La Jolla as of May 13, 2022. (Wills Allen Real Estate)

A five-bed, seven-bathroom English Storybook and French Tudor style home is on sale for $6.99 million in La Jolla as of May 13, 2022. (Wills Allen Real Estate)

A five-bed, seven-bathroom English Storybook and French Tudor style home is on sale for $6.99 million in La Jolla as of May 13, 2022. (Wills Allen Real Estate)

A five-bed, seven-bathroom English Storybook and French Tudor style home is on sale for $6.99 million in La Jolla as of May 13, 2022. (Wills Allen Real Estate)

“You can’t overlook the iconic formal living room with cathedral vaulted ceilings and the sprawling family room with a breathtaking fireplace inspired by Yosemite’s Ahwahnee Lodge,” the real estate company writes in the property description. “Both spaces open up with French doors to the expansive backyard showcasing living and dining spaces amidst lush gardens, perfectly manicured hedged fencing and striking architectural beauty.”

While still offering original detailing from the home’s designer, San Diego’s-own master architect Edgar V. Ullrich, the property also has been maintained and expanded in the last 100 years, the real estate company says.

Locals affectionately dub the landmark property as “The Monkey House” due to the sculpture that dons the home’s front gable, which showcases two monkeys holding the Ullrich crest.

For those interested in learning more about the home, please contact Linda Daniels of Willis Allen Real Estate.