HILLCREST, Calif. — The landmark that welcomes neighbors and those just visiting to the lively Hillcrest neighborhood is back with a new look.

On Tuesday evening, a cheerful group gathered at the corner of of Fifth and University Avenue to see the relighting of the Hillcrest sign, which has been in repair for the last three weeks.

First constructed in 1941 and first illuminated in 1984, according to the Hillcrest Business Association, this popular neighborhood marker has underwent gradual upgrades over the years, including the addition of neon lights, artwork atop the poles and environmentally friendly LED neon.

Most recently, the sign’s electrical and lighting components were restored with new color-changing technology. With this enhancement, the community will be able to change the colors of the sign letters to celebrate neighborhood events and seasons.

“This is a wonderful upgrade to a beloved neighborhood landmark that enables our sign to be as vibrant and colorful as our community,” said Benjamin Nicholls, executive director of the Hillcrest Business Association.

San Diegans and visitors can expect to see the sign lit up in rainbow colors for Pride season; red, white and blue for July 4th; and blue, pink, and white for Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Over the last six months, community members raised over $80,000 to restore the sign, the Hillcrest Business Association said.

The sign, which was repaired by the YESCO sign company, now features 16 million color hues that can be pre-programmed for certain events and holidays.