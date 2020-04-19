Hillcrest Farmers Market opens with new rules

SAN DIEGO – After being closed for just over a month, the Hillcrest Farmers Market reopened Sunday with new safety protocols in place.

Shoppers waited in a long line to get in, standing on white marked lines to maintain social distancing guidelines.

The market also adopted a “no touch market” approach, doing away with sampling and customer handling. Instead, customers were asked to point to the items they want and the vendors bagged them for the customers.

“It’s a lot of work remembering everything I gotta do while I’m out,” one customer said. “But the flip side is I want the farms to still be there because it’s really nice having good produce.”

“It’s really good,” another shopper agreed. “I’ve seen some of these people for years and years so it’s nice to see them again.”

“You know, you build relationships with your customers and they become your friends and your loved ones,” said a vendor.

The farmers market was deemed “essential” by Governor Gavin Newsom’s office and said it will only focus on providing for critical food needs.