SAN DIEGO — A Hillcrest baker from Ukraine doesn’t want San Diegans to forget about what is happening overseas.

Daria Nadar, owner of Oh My Cake, started a fundraiser for Ukraine when the war first started back in February.

Nadar ended up raising over $25,000, which she sent immediately to help her home country.

“Directly to volunteers and national bank of Ukraine that supports military and volunteers,” said Nadar.

Since the start of the war, Nadar was able to bring her parents to San Diego. However, her sister is still in the capital city of Kyiv.

With recent Russian bombings in several Ukrainian cities this past week, Nadar doesn’t want people to forget about what is happening in the war-torn country.

“The war never stopped and people started to forget about it,” said Nadar. “And that really breaks my heart.”

Nadar’s mother, Svitlana Tarnavska, says she has been having trouble sleeping the past few nights after seeing the news of bombings targeting civilians.

Nadar says even thought her parents are now longer in Ukraine, they still get frightened when they hear sirens or loud noises.

“It is great to have them here, it is safe,” said Nadar. “I know they are safe now, but at the same time there is a lot of things we need to work on for them to actually get back to feel normal.”

“It’s impossible because home is getting attacked and it breaks our heart everyday,” Nadar added.

With every purchase made at Oh My Cake, 25% of the proceeds will go directly to helping Ukraine.

Nadar says Ukrainian colored baked goods will make a return to the store on Thursday.