DESCANSO, Calif. — A 48-year-old woman who died while hiking Three Sisters Falls in the Cleveland National Forest has been identified, local medical officials said.

Sarah Louise Crocker, of Ladera Ranch, California, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

The fall occurred Thursday just before 10 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A group of four teenagers and a woman were hiking along the ledge of the falls when one of the teens slipped, authorities said. Crocker reached out to help the teen, but lost her footing.

Both Crocker and the teen went over the edge of the waterfall and landed in the bottom pool of water, per law enforcement. Crocker died at the scene while the teenage girl suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The medical examiner’s office determined Crocker’s cause of death due to “multiple blunt force injuries, especially chest and right pelvis with drowning.”