A hiker who died at Three Sisters Falls has been identified. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A 28-year-old hiker who drowned at Three Sisters Falls in Julian last week has been identified.

Richard William Oliver, of Rancho Cucamonga, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

The fall occurred Friday afternoon while Oliver and a friend were taking photos, when Oliver fell into the middle falls, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO). Oliver became submerged in the water and did not resurface, law enforcement said.

Oliver’s friend was unable to locate the victim and called first responders, per SDSO.

A search and rescue wasn’t attempted until Monday morning due to the dangerous water current conditions.

Divers found the body on Monday and airlifted him to the trailhead, where he was pronounced dead.

On June 8, a woman died in a fall at Three Sisters Falls when she tried to keep a teen from going over the ledge. The teenager suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.