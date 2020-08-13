Hiker rescued from steep beach trail in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters and lifeguards carried a hiker to safety Thursday morning after he apparently suffered a medical emergency on a steep trail leading from a bluff to Torrey Pines State Beach.

When rescuers found the man in Box Canyon near La Jollla Farms Road, he was unable to walk, Battalion Chief Erik Windsor of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department told FOX 5. About 10 firefighters provided him with first aid, loaded him on a stretcher and carried him down to the beach, where lifeguard vehicles were waiting.

Windsor said the trail is popular, but it is steep and difficult, requiring fitness and balance. “We make many rescues off this trail,” he said.

The exact nature of the hiker’s medical emergency was not known, but he was expected to recover.