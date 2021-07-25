Hiker rescued by firefighters from Mission Hills Canyon

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A person who was unable to walk was rescued Sunday from a canyon in the Mission Hills neighborhood, fire officials said.

A call about a person trapped in a canyon at 4033 Dove Street off West Washington Street was received at 7:47 a.m. Sunday, according to Battalion Chief David Pilkerton of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The person was rescued from the canyon at 8:17 a.m., Pilkerton said, and taken by ambulance to UC San Diego Medical Center.

The condition of the patient was not immediately released.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News