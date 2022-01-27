Hiker rescued after three days stranded in local mountains

SAN DIEGO — A man was rescued after getting stranded in the mountains of San Diego County for three days this month, sheltering in train tunnels and subsisting on what little water he could find.

Officials say the man is from Italy and had intended to go on a day-long hike on Jan. 19. He headed out from a trailhead in the Jacumba Mountains of far East County, north of Boulevard by the U.S.-Mexico border, but never returned. He was formally reported missing on Jan. 21.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department sent some of its rural deputies, its helicopter unit ASTREA and a team of rescue volunteers to join the search for the missing hiker.

On Jan. 22, the helicopter spotted the man near Carrizo Gorge, an area of the mountain range marked by trestle bridges and old rail tunnels. “Subject has been located, return to your drop-off points,” an official says over the radio in a video shared by the sheriff’s department.

First responders were able to reach the man, who had only minor injuries, and fly him to safety. He told rescuers that he got lost and was forced to take shelter in the train tunnels. He stayed hydrated by drinking from small pools of water he found at the bottom of the gorge.

Video from the rescue shows the man walking away from the sheriff’s helicopter under his own power and then getting interviewed by Cal Fire officials. A spokesperson wrote on Twitter that the man “is thankful to be alive.”