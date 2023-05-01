LAKESIDE, Calif. — A man died Sunday during a hike on the El Capitan Trail in Lakeside.

According to the Lakeside Fire Protection District, around 6:45 p.m., officials received an emergency medical call for a hiker in distress near the 13000 block of Blue Sky Ranch Road.

The hiker, a man in his 20’s, exhibited symptoms of heat illness and collapsed while traveling with a group of hikers, according to Battalion Chief Chris Downing.

The group called 911 and followed CPR instructions from the dispatcher, Downing said.

Crews from Lakeside fire, Cal Fire San Diego, Barona Fire Department and Santee Fire Department all responded to the scene to assist.

Upon arrival, responders found the hiker not breathing and without a pulse. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lakeside Fire.

The exact cause of death and identity of the man have not yet been publicly released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.