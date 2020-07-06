Hiker airlifted to hospital for snake bite on local trail

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A hiker was bitten by a snake on a trail near Dulzura and airlifted to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said Monday.

The U.S. Border Patrol requested Cal Fire’s assistance around 5:50 p.m. Sunday near Otay Mountain Truck Trail, off state Route 94 west of Dulzura, Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots said.

A Cal Fire crew aboard a sheriff’s helicopter airlifted the injured hiker to a hospital, where the patient was admitted in critical condition, Shoots said.

Details about the victim or an update on the person’s status were not immediately available.