Highway 78 reopens as containment grows on Clevenger Fire

A photo from Cal Fire San Diego shows the Clevenger Fire, which broke out Sunday near Ramona. (Cal Fire San Diego/Twitter)

SAN DIEGO — Highway 78 has reopened near Ramona after crews stopped the forward rate of spread of the Clevenger Fire.

The fire started around 5 p.m. Sunday near Clevenger Trails. Highway 78 was closed from Horizon View to San Pasqual as firefighters worked to get control of the flames.

By Monday morning, firefighters said the fire had been stopped at 50 acres.

Highway 78 is now open and crews are asking drivers to be careful if traveling through the area. Firefighters will work through the day building containment lines.

Cal Fire crews are fighting another fire in San Diego County dubbed the Overland Fire. The blaze off Canebrake Canyon Road and Great Southern Overland Stage Route is burning 515 acres at 25% containment.

#RT @CAL_FIRE: #OverlandFire off of Canebrake Canyon Road and Great Southern Overland Stage Route , East of Mount Laguna in San Diego County remains 515 acres and 25% contained. @CALFIRESANDIEGOhttps://t.co/yGhf8Kky11 pic.twitter.com/HZUnMBweDG — CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) June 21, 2021