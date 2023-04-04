Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated things to do in San Diego on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
#30. USS Midway Museum
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25,371)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 910 N Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101-5811
#29. San Diego Zoo
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28,837)
– Type of activity: Zoos
– Address: 2929 Zoo Drive Balboa Park, San Diego, CA 92101
#28. Balboa Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13,023)
– Type of activity: Parks • Gardens
– Address: 1549 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101-1660
#27. La Jolla Cove
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13,672)
– Type of activity: Beaches • Parks
– Address: 1100 Coast Blvd, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3600
#26. Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,786)
– Type of activity: State Parks • Nature & Wildlife Areas
– Address: 12600 N Torrey Pines Rd, San Diego, CA 92037
#25. Petco Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,511)
– Type of activity: Sports Complexes • Arenas & Stadiums
– Address: 100 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101-7405
#24. Cabrillo National Monument
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,872)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • National Parks
– Address: 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Dr Lands End Road, San Diego, CA 92106-3601
#23. Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,476)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive South Soledad Park, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037
#22. Sunset Cliffs Natural Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,113)
– Type of activity: Parks
– Address: 1253 Sunset Cliffs Blvd Rum Runner Point, San Diego, CA 92107-4015
#21. Coronado Bridge
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,793)
– Type of activity: Bridges
– Address: State Route 75 South Embarcadero, San Diego, CA 92101
#20. Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,467)
– Type of activity: Cemeteries
– Address: 1700 Cabrillo Memorial Dr, San Diego, CA 92106-3602
#19. Point Loma
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,929)
– Type of activity: Historic Walking Areas • Geologic Formations
– Address: Lands End Road, San Diego, CA 92106
#18. La Jolla Shores Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,717)
– Type of activity: Beaches • Parks
– Address: 8300 Camino del Oro, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037
#17. Maritime Museum of San Diego
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,789)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Ships
– Address: 1492 N Harbor Dr Discovery Pier, San Diego, CA 92101-3309
#16. Old Point Loma Lighthouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,441)
– Type of activity: Lighthouses
– Address: Point Loma Cabrillo National Monument, San Diego, CA 92107
#15. Old Town San Diego State Historic Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,670)
– Type of activity: State Parks • Historic Walking Areas
– Address: 4002 Wallace St, San Diego, CA 92110
#14. Torrey Pines Gliderport
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,455)
– Type of activity: Educational sites
– Address: 2800 Torrey Pines Scenic Dr Gliderport Trail, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-1004
#13. Pacific Beach
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,300)
– Type of activity: Beaches
– Address: not available
#12. SeaWorld
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10,235)
– Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks • Aquariums
– Address: 500 Sea World Drive, San Diego, CA 92109
#11. Little Italy
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,046)
– Type of activity: Neighborhoods
– Address: 1668 Columbia St From Laurel south to West A Street, San Diego, CA 92101-2502
#10. San Diego Bay Walk
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (905)
– Type of activity: Historic Walking Areas
– Address: The Embarcadero Seaport Village, San Diego, CA 92101
#9. Windansea Beach
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (586)
– Type of activity: Beaches
– Address: 6800 Neptune Place, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92083
#8. Birch Aquarium at Scripps
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,940)
– Type of activity: Natural History Museums • Aquariums
– Address: 2300 Expedition Way Scripps Institute, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037
#7. Seaport Village
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (4,722)
– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Piers & Boardwalks
– Address: 849 W Harbor Dr Downtown, San Diego, CA 92101-7744
#6. Old Town San Diego
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,828)
– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: not available
#5. Botanical Building and Lily Pond
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,084)
– Type of activity: Gardens
– Address: 1549 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101-1660
#4. Mormon Battalion Historic Site
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,020)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites
– Address: 2510 Juan St, San Diego, CA 92110-2806
#3. Children’s Pool
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,358)
– Type of activity: Beaches
– Address: 850 Coast Blvd, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4254
#2. Torrey Pines State Beach
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (339)
– Type of activity: Beaches
– Address: not available
#1. Mission Beach
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,042)
– Type of activity: Beaches
– Address: 3200 Ocean Front Walk Surfrider Square, San Diego, CA 92109
No matter what you want to do around town, San Diego has no shortage of options.