Aerial view of Mission Beach coastline in San Diego. (Adobe Stock)

#30. USS Midway Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25,371)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 910 N Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101-5811

#29. San Diego Zoo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28,837)

– Type of activity: Zoos

– Address: 2929 Zoo Drive Balboa Park, San Diego, CA 92101

#28. Balboa Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13,023)

– Type of activity: Parks • Gardens

– Address: 1549 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101-1660

#27. La Jolla Cove

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13,672)

– Type of activity: Beaches • Parks

– Address: 1100 Coast Blvd, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3600

#26. Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,786)

– Type of activity: State Parks • Nature & Wildlife Areas

– Address: 12600 N Torrey Pines Rd, San Diego, CA 92037

#25. Petco Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,511)

– Type of activity: Sports Complexes • Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 100 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101-7405

#24. Cabrillo National Monument

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,872)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • National Parks

– Address: 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Dr Lands End Road, San Diego, CA 92106-3601

#23. Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,476)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive South Soledad Park, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037

#22. Sunset Cliffs Natural Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,113)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 1253 Sunset Cliffs Blvd Rum Runner Point, San Diego, CA 92107-4015

#21. Coronado Bridge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,793)

– Type of activity: Bridges

– Address: State Route 75 South Embarcadero, San Diego, CA 92101

#20. Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,467)

– Type of activity: Cemeteries

– Address: 1700 Cabrillo Memorial Dr, San Diego, CA 92106-3602

#19. Point Loma

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,929)

– Type of activity: Historic Walking Areas • Geologic Formations

– Address: Lands End Road, San Diego, CA 92106

#18. La Jolla Shores Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,717)

– Type of activity: Beaches • Parks

– Address: 8300 Camino del Oro, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037

#17. Maritime Museum of San Diego

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,789)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Ships

– Address: 1492 N Harbor Dr Discovery Pier, San Diego, CA 92101-3309

#16. Old Point Loma Lighthouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,441)

– Type of activity: Lighthouses

– Address: Point Loma Cabrillo National Monument, San Diego, CA 92107

#15. Old Town San Diego State Historic Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,670)

– Type of activity: State Parks • Historic Walking Areas

– Address: 4002 Wallace St, San Diego, CA 92110

#14. Torrey Pines Gliderport

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,455)

– Type of activity: Educational sites

– Address: 2800 Torrey Pines Scenic Dr Gliderport Trail, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-1004

#13. Pacific Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,300)

– Type of activity: Beaches

– Address: not available

#12. SeaWorld

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10,235)

– Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks • Aquariums

– Address: 500 Sea World Drive, San Diego, CA 92109

#11. Little Italy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,046)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: 1668 Columbia St From Laurel south to West A Street, San Diego, CA 92101-2502

#10. San Diego Bay Walk

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (905)

– Type of activity: Historic Walking Areas

– Address: The Embarcadero Seaport Village, San Diego, CA 92101

#9. Windansea Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (586)

– Type of activity: Beaches

– Address: 6800 Neptune Place, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92083

#8. Birch Aquarium at Scripps

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,940)

– Type of activity: Natural History Museums • Aquariums

– Address: 2300 Expedition Way Scripps Institute, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037

#7. Seaport Village

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (4,722)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Piers & Boardwalks

– Address: 849 W Harbor Dr Downtown, San Diego, CA 92101-7744

#6. Old Town San Diego

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,828)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: not available

#5. Botanical Building and Lily Pond

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,084)

– Type of activity: Gardens

– Address: 1549 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101-1660

#4. Mormon Battalion Historic Site

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,020)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites

– Address: 2510 Juan St, San Diego, CA 92110-2806

#3. Children’s Pool

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,358)

– Type of activity: Beaches

– Address: 850 Coast Blvd, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4254

#2. Torrey Pines State Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (339)

– Type of activity: Beaches

– Address: not available

#1. Mission Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,042)

– Type of activity: Beaches

– Address: 3200 Ocean Front Walk Surfrider Square, San Diego, CA 92109

