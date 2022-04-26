Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in San Diego on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#24. Osetra Seafood & Steaks

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (644 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 904 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6102

#23. Bully’s East

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2401 Camino Del Rio S, San Diego, CA 92108-3701

#22. STK San Diego

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 600 F St, San Diego, CA 92101-6310

#21. Turf Supper Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1116 25th St, San Diego, CA 92102

#20. Butchers Cut

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 644 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6916

#19. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 901 Bayfront Court Suite 105, San Diego, CA 92101

#18. Red Fox Room

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2223 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104-1103

#17. Saska’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (156 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3768 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109

#16. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 11582 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA 92130

#15. Larsen’s Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4301 La Jolla Village Dr Suite #1050, San Diego, CA 92122-1298

#14. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (240 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 8970 University Center Ln, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92122

#13. Lou & Mickey’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,131 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 224 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6958

#12. Born & Raised

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (200 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1909 India St, San Diego, CA 92101-2214

#11. Morton’s The Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (344 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 285 J St The Harbor Club, San Diego, CA 92101-6828

#10. Puerto La Boca

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2060 India St/ Little Italy San Diego, CA, San Diego, CA 92101

#9. Rei Do Gado Brazilian Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (560 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 939 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6123

#8. Carvers Steaks & Chops

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 11940 Bernardo Plaza Dr, San Diego, CA 92128-2538

#7. Greystone Prime Steakhouse & Seafood

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (881 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 658 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6916

#6. Hunter Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (366 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2445 Hotel Circle Pl, San Diego, CA 92108-2813

#5. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (493 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 668 6th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7012

#4. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (636 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1355 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101

#3. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (437 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 380 K Street at 4th Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

#2. Gaslamp Strip Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (547 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 340 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6910

#1. Cowboy Star

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (490 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 640 10th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7218

