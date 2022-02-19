Highest-rated restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in San Diego using rankings from Tripadvisor. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. The Mission – Mission Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (571 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3795 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109-7143

#29. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,150 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3940 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103-3112

#28. Half Door

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (218 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Brew Pub, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 903 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7227

#27. Hash House A Go Go

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,058 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3628 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103-4220

#26. Richard Walker’s Pancake House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,730 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 520 Front St, San Diego, CA 92101

#25. Basic

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 410 10th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7202

#24. Top of the Market – San Diego

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (622 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 750 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-5806

#23. The Cottage La Jolla

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,565 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7702 Fay Ave, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4309

#22. The Lion’s Share

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: $$ – $$$

– Price: not available

– Address: The Lion’s Share The Lion’s Share, San Diego, CA

#21. Cowboy Star

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (487 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 640 10th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7218

#20. Camp Cucina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (928 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 505 Laurel St, San Diego, CA 92101-1634

#19. Baja Betty’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1421 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103-3404

#18. Buona Forchetta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (481 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3001 Beech St, San Diego, CA 92102-1511

#17. Hodad’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,317 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 5010 Newport Ave, San Diego, CA 92107-3010

#16. Veranda Fireside Lounge & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (506 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Contemporary

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 17550 Bernardo Oaks Dr Rancho Bernardo Inn, San Diego, CA 92128-2112

#15. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,431 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1270 Prospect St, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037

#14. Enoteca Adriano

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (313 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4864 Cass St, San Diego, CA 92109-2623

#13. Hodad’s Downtown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (698 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 945 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101-5513

#12. Italianissimo Trattoria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 323 3rd Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910-3910

#11. The 3rd Corner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2265 Bacon St, San Diego, CA 92107-1304

#10. NINE-TEN Restaurant & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (651 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 910 Prospect St., La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037

#9. Sushi Ota

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (861 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4529 Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109-4920

#8. Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood & Crab

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (817 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 8990 University Center Ln, San Diego, CA 92122-1085

#7. A.R. Valentien at The Lodge at Torrey Pines

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (644 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 11480 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-1045

#6. The Mission – East Village

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (412 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: $$ – $$$

– Price: not available

– Address: 1250 J St, San Diego, CA 92101-7541

#5. Harney Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (421 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3964 Harney St, San Diego, CA 92110-2825

#4. Cafe Bahia

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (407 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 998 W Mission Bay Dr At The Bahia Resort Hotel, San Diego, CA 92109-7803

#3. Parma Cucina Italiana

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,151 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Northern-Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3850 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103-3141

#2. Oceana Coastal Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (680 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3999 Mission Blvd Waterfront at the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa, San Diego, CA 92109-6959

#1. Ambrogio15

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (282 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: $$ – $$$

– Price: not available

– Address: 926 Turquoise St, San Diego, CA 92109-1186

