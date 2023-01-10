Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.

There are lots of components that go into picking the right restaurant for a special occasion. What the ambiance is like, which type of cuisine is served, what dietary restrictions can be accommodated, the price point, and even whether reservations are accepted are important considerations.

To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in San Diego using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetit!

#30. Half Door

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Brew Pub, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 903 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7227

#29. Il Fornaio

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,008 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1333 1st St, Coronado, CA 92118-1502

#28. Harney Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (430 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3964 Harney St, San Diego, CA 92110-2825

#27. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (644 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1355 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101

#26. The 3rd Corner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (249 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2265 Bacon St, San Diego, CA 92107-1304

#25. Vessel Restaurant + Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (325 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1551 Shelter Island Dr Kona Kai Resort & Spa, San Diego, CA 92106-3102

#24. Veranda Fireside Lounge & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (512 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Contemporary

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 17550 Bernardo Oaks Drive Rancho Bernardo Inn, San Diego, CA 92128-2112

#23. Sushi Ota

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (869 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4529 Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109-4920

#22. Catania

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (318 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7863 Girard Ave Suite 301, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4227

#21. Buon Appetito

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,297 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1609 India St, San Diego, CA 92101-2515

#20. Tom Ham’s Lighthouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (829 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2150 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-1015

#19. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (439 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 380 K Street at 4th Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

#18. Juniper & Ivy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (890 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2228 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101-1739

#17. Mister A’S

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (815 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2550 5th Ave 12th Floor, San Diego, CA 92103-6612

#16. Cowboy Star

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (495 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 640 10th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7218

#15. Italianissimo Trattoria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 323 3rd Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910-3910

#14. The Marine Room

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (791 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2000 Spindrift Dr, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3237

#13. C-Level Lounge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,089 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 880 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-1005

#12. Piatti La Jolla

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (880 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2182 Avenida de La Playa, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3214

#11. Island Prime

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,062 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 880 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-1005

#10. Camp Cucina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (936 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 505 Laurel St, San Diego, CA 92101-1634

#9. The Grant Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (463 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Contemporary, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 326 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101

#8. Enoteca Adriano

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (317 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4864 Cass St, San Diego, CA 92109-2623

#7. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (628 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 789 W Harbor Dr Suite 158, San Diego, CA 92101

#6. Top of the Market – San Diego

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (633 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 750 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-5806

#5. NINE-TEN Restaurant & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (662 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 910 Prospect St., La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037

#4. Parma Cucina Italiana

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,175 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Northern-Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3850 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103-3141

#3. A.R. Valentien at The Lodge at Torrey Pines

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (658 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 11480 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-1045

#2. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,462 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1270 Prospect St, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037

#1. Oceana Coastal Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (819 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3999 Mission Blvd Waterfront at the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa, San Diego, CA 92109-6959

Whether you’re looking for cozy-casual or fine dining, San Diego has a variety of eateries to choose from for your next celebration.