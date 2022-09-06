Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in San Diego on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the cut, and to discover new spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#27. The Kebab Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Turkish

– Price: $

– Address: 9450 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92126-4801

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Fifth Avenue Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Persian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1556 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-3203

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Arslan’s Gyros

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

– Price: $

– Address: 3861 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109-7057

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. La Miche Kabobgee

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9350 Clairemont Mesa Blvd Hazard Village, San Diego, CA 92123-1221

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Kous Kous Moroccan Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Moroccan, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3940 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103-3193

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Marketplace Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1030-C Torrey Pines Rd., La Jolla, San Diego, CA

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Mediterranean Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 112 W Washington St., San Diego, CA 92103

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Naseems Bakery & Kabob

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10066 Pacific Heights Blvd Ste 108, San Diego, CA 92121-4211

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Grill House Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9494 Black Mountain Rd, San Diego, CA 92126-4589

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Ocean Beach Kabob

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Price: $

– Address: 4994 Newport Ave #a, San Diego, CA 92107-3113

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Amardeen Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8915 Towne Centre Dr Ste 103, San Diego, CA 92122-5606

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Tahini

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Lebanese

– Price: $

– Address: 9119 Clairemont Mesa Blvd Suite G, San Diego, CA 92123-1252

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Aladdin Mediterranean Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1220 Cleveland Ave Ste 101, San Diego, CA 92103-3365

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Mister Falafel

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $

– Address: 4461 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92117-2055

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Kebab Shop Little Italy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Fast Food

– Price: $

– Address: 303 W Beech St, San Diego, CA 92101-2901

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Mama’s Bakery & Deli

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Middle Eastern

– Price: $

– Address: 4237 Alabama St, San Diego, CA 92104-1021

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Mystic Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Mediterranean

– Price: $

– Address: 6990 University Ave, La Mesa, CA 91942-5922

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Micho’z Lebanese Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1459 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103-3404

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Sultan Baklava – Mediterranean Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Turkish, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 770 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6935

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Micheline’s Pita House (La Jolla)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Price: $

– Address: 4150 Regents Park Row Suite #120, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Khyber Pass Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Afghan, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 523 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103-3117

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Luna Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Middle Eastern

– Price: $

– Address: 350 University Avenue Suite A, San Diego, CA 92103

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. The Kebab Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Fast Food

– Price: $

– Address: 630 9th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6410

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Fairouz Restaurant & Gallery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3166 Midway Dr, San Diego, CA 92110-4545

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Alforon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5965 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92115-3827

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Sadaf

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 828 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6108

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Aladdin Mediterranean Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego, CA 92117-2376

– Read more on Tripadvisor