The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in San Diego on Tripadvisor. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#30. Solare

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2820 Roosevelt Rd Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92106-6146

#29. Operacaffe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 835 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6121

#28. Osteria Panevino

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (711 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 722 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6918

#27. Mona Lisa

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (406 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2061 India St, San Diego, CA 92101-1721

#26. Solunto

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (258 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1643 India Street, San Diego, CA 92101

#25. Asti Ristorante

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (585 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 728 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6918

#24. Davanti Enoteca

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (535 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1655 India St, San Diego, CA 92101-2515

#23. Mimmo’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (519 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1743 India St, San Diego, CA 92101-2517

#22. Filippi’s Pizza Grotto Little Italy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,935 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1747 India St, San Diego, CA 92101

#21. Manhattan of La Jolla

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (343 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 7766 Fay Ave Empress Hotel, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4309

#20. Piacere Mio

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1947 Fern St, San Diego, CA 92102-1137

#19. Sorrento Ristorante & Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (310 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1646 India St, San Diego, CA 92101-2516

#18. Pizza Nova

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (657 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5050 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92106-2386

#17. Il Fornaio

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (999 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1333 1st St, Coronado, CA 92118-1502

#16. Landini’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 1827 India St Little Italy, San Diego, CA 92101-2519

#15. Pizza Bella

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (401 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2707 Congress St Old Town, San Diego, CA 92110-2758

#14. Monello

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (306 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 750 W Fir St, San Diego, CA 92101-2203

#13. Bencotto Italian Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (664 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 750 W Fir St, San Diego, CA 92101-2203

#12. Osteria Romantica

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (436 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2151 Avenida de La Playa, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3215

#11. Buon Appetito

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,276 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Romana

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1609 India St, San Diego, CA 92101-2515

#10. Pomodoro Ristorante Italiano

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2833 Avenida de Portugal, San Diego, CA 92106-2704

#9. Civico 1845

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (965 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1845 India St, San Diego, CA 92101-2519

#8. Catania

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (304 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7863 Girard Ave Suite 301, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4227

#7. Piatti

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (868 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2182 Avenida de La Playa, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3214

#6. Basic

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 410 10th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7202

#5. Camp Cucina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (929 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 505 Laurel St, San Diego, CA 92101-1634

#4. Buona Forchetta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (481 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3001 Beech St, San Diego, CA 92102-1511

#3. Enoteca Adriano

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (314 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4864 Cass St, San Diego, CA 92109-2623

#2. Italianissimo Trattoria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 323 3rd Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910-3910

#1. Parma Cucina Italiana

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,153 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Northern-Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3850 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103-3141

