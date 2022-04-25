Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in San Diego on Tripadvisor.

#30. Prado

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,156 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Spanish

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1549 El Prado Balboa Park, San Diego, CA 92101-1660

#29. Queenstown Public House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (422 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1557 Columbia St, San Diego, CA 92101-2934

#28. Casa Guadalajara

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,602 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4105 Taylor St, San Diego, CA 92110-2740

#27. Coasterra

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (762 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 880 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-1005

#26. Perry’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (348 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 4610 Pacific Hwy, San Diego, CA 92110-2703

#25. Tom Ham’s Lighthouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (817 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2150 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-1015

#24. The Mission – North Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (343 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2801 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104-2904

#23. The Waffle Spot

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (710 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 1333 Hotel Cir S, San Diego, CA 92108-3408

#22. Shorehouse Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (286 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2236 Avenida de La Playa, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3219

#21. Breakfast Republic

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 707 G St, San Diego, CA 92101-6418

#20. Cafe 21 Gaslamp

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,087 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 802 5th Ave Gaslamp District, San Diego, CA 92101-6918

#19. Breakfast Republic

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2730 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104-2812

#18. Oceana Coastal Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (633 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3999 Mission Blvd Waterfront at the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa, San Diego, CA 92109-6959

#17. The Mission – Mission Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (571 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3795 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109-7143

#16. C-Level Lounge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,079 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 880 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-1005

#15. True Food Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (434 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7007 Friars Rd Ste 394 Suite 394, San Diego, CA 92108-1151

#14. The 3rd Corner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (240 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2265 Bacon St, San Diego, CA 92107-1304

#13. Cafe Bahia

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (393 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 998 W Mission Bay Dr At The Bahia Resort Hotel, San Diego, CA 92109-7803

#12. Hash House A Go Go

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,058 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3628 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103-4220

#11. Sugar and Scribe Bakery Fine Food

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (230 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7660 Fay Ave Suite I, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-0021

#10. Veranda Fireside Lounge & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (506 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Contemporary

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 17550 Bernardo Oaks Dr Rancho Bernardo Inn, San Diego, CA 92128-2112

#9. Harry’s Coffee Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (391 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7545 Girard Ave, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-5102

#8. Clayton’s Coffee Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (917 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 979 Orange Ave Should be BREAKFAST not freakfast, Coronado, CA 92118-2609

#7. Great Maple – Hillcrest

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (368 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1451 Washington St, San Diego, CA 92103-2615

#6. The Mission – East Village

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (411 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: $$ – $$$

– Price: not available

– Address: 1250 J St, San Diego, CA 92101-7541

#5. Cody’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,206 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1025 Prospect St Suite 210, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4100

#4. The Broken Yolk Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,411 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 355 6th Ave Gaslamp District, San Diego, CA 92101-7005

#3. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,149 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3940 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103-3112

#2. The Cottage La Jolla

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,563 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7702 Fay Ave, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4309

#1. Richard Walker’s Pancake House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,730 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 520 Front St, San Diego, CA 92101

