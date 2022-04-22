Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in San Diego on Tripadvisor.

#23. The Deck at Moonshine Flats

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 335 6th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7005

#22. 356 Korean BBQ

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1640 Camino Del Rio N #fs12, San Diego, CA 92108-1506

#21. BT’s Southern BBQ

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7845 Highland Village Pl Suite C101, San Diego, CA 92129-5186

#20. Mike’s Bbq

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3055 Clairemont Dr, San Diego, CA 92117-6802

#19. Buga Korean Barbecue Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5580 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92117-2347

#18. Taegukgi Korean BBQ House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7655 Clairemont Mesa Blvd Ste 501, San Diego, CA 92111-1558

#17. Gaslamp BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 524 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7014

#16. The Pioneer

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego, CA 92119-2828

#15. Dae Jang Keum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7905 Engineer Rd, San Diego, CA 92111-1903

#14. Real Texas Abbeys BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6904 Miramar Rd, San Diego, CA 92121-2617

#13. Gen korean BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10765 Westview Pkwy, San Diego, CA 92126-2963

#12. Rei Do Gado Brazilian Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (559 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 939 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6123

#11. Kansas City Barbeque

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (1,073 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 610 W Market St, San Diego, CA 92101-6720

#10. Phils

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: San Diego Mission Rd, San Diego, CA 92108-2139

#9. Manna Korean BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4428 Convoy St, San Diego, CA 92111-3761

#8. Coaster Saloon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 744 Ventura Pl, San Diego, CA 92109-7749

#7. Grand Ole Bbq y Asado

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3302 32nd St Thorn North Park, San Diego, CA 92104-4738

#6. BBQ House Bar & Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5025 Newport Ave, San Diego, CA 92107-3009

#5. Bulls Smokin’ BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1127 W Morena Blvd, San Diego, CA 92110-3834

#4. Coop’s West Texas BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2625 Lemon Grove Ave, Lemon Grove, CA 91945

#3. Iron Pig Alehouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1520 Garnet Ave Suite 263, San Diego, CA 92109-3016

#2. Lil Piggy’s Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (285 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1201 1st St Coronado Ferry Landing, Coronado, CA 92118

#1. Wood Ranch BBQ & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7510 Hazard Center Dr Suite 215, San Diego, CA 92108-4521

