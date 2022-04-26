What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.
San Diego features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in San Diego on Tripadvisor.
No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in San Diego.
#30. Shino
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 838 W Ash St, San Diego, CA 92101-2407
#29. Pho Ca Dao & Grill
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $
– Address: 11808 Rancho Bernardo Rd Ste 100-110, San Diego, CA 92128-1927
#28. Saigon on Fifth
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3900 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103-3121
#27. China Max
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4698 Convoy St Ste 101, San Diego, CA 92111-2331
#26. Amarin Thai Restaurant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3843 Richmond St Suite 108-109, San Diego, CA 92103-3315
#25. Spices Thai Cafe
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3810 Valley Centre Dr Ste 903, San Diego, CA 92130-3308
#24. PB Sushi
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1203 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109-2913
#23. Saiko Sushi
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 116 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118-1409
#22. Full Moon Sushi & Kitchen Bar
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 926 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6102
#21. Mizu
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 850 W Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109-7772
#20. The Joint
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4902 Newport Ave, San Diego, CA 92107-3113
#19. Sushi Mori
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2161 Avenida de La Playa, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3215
#18. Lotus Thai Cuisine
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 906 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101-7280
#17. Spice & Rice Thai Kitchen
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7734 Girard Ave, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4446
#16. Turmeric Thai Kitchen
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6435 Caminito Blythefield, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-5851
#15. P.F. Chang’s
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (268 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7077 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA 92108-1129
#14. Dumpling Inn
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4619 Convoy St Ste F, San Diego, CA 92111-2318
#13. Shiku
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1277 Prospect St, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3610
#12. Azuki Sushi
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2321 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-1610
#11. Swaddee Thai Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1001 C Ave, Coronado, CA 92118-3413
#10. Sushi Deli 2 Restaurant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (283 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 135 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101-5001
#9. Din Tai Fung
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4301 La Jolla Village Dr Ste 2000, San Diego, CA 92122-1367
#8. Nobu San Diego
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (747 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 207 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
#7. Lanna Thai Cuisine
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4501 Mission Bay Dr 1B, San Diego, CA 92109-4923
#6. Plumeria
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4661 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92116-2632
#5. Cannonball
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3105 Ocean Front Walk FRNT Walk, San Diego, CA 92109-8726
#4. Supannee House of Thai
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (304 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2907 Shelter Island Dr Ste 110, San Diego, CA 92106-2744
#3. OB Noodle House
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (406 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2218 Cable St, San Diego, CA 92107-1317
#2. Sushi Ota
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (861 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4529 Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109-4920
#1. Harney Sushi
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (422 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3964 Harney St, San Diego, CA 92110-2825
