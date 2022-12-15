Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in San Diego-Carlsbad, CA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.

#30. Architects, except landscape and naval

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,100



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,900

– Employment: 100,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

#29. Surveyors

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,880

– Employment: 46,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,740)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($103,260)

#28. Operations research analysts

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $96,400

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,830

– Employment: 98,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)

#27. Statisticians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $97,230

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,450

– Employment: 31,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,860)

#26. Network and computer systems administrators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $98,630

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,650



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#25. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $98,980

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,020

– Employment: 17,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)

#24. Materials engineers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $100,970

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– Employment: 21,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($135,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)

#23. Database administrators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $101,630

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,550

– Employment: 85,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)

#22. Civil engineers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $102,300

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,380



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#21. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $103,280

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,110



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,710

– Employment: 190,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)

#20. Marine engineers and naval architects

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $104,850

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,820

– Employment: 7,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,630)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($126,010)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($109,390)

#19. Industrial engineers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $106,420

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,650



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#18. Computer systems analysts

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $107,360

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,320



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#17. Mechanical engineers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $107,910

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,560



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#16. Chemical engineers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $108,670

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 24,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

#15. Environmental engineers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $110,510

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#14. Information security analysts

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $111,590

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,130



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#13. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $112,450

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,700

– Employment: 22,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)

#12. Actuaries

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,300

– Employment: 23,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)

#11. Computer network architects

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $115,580

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,660



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#10. Electrical engineers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $116,120

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,150



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#9. Computer programmers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $117,080

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,970



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

#8. Data scientists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $117,380

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,470



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,660

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)

#7. Database architects

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $118,660

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 50,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)

#6. Aerospace engineers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $123,120

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950



National

– Annual mean salary: $122,970

– Employment: 56,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)

— Boulder, CO ($148,990)

#5. Mathematicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $123,350

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $112,430

– Employment: 1,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($137,090)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,590)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($123,350)

#4. Electronics engineers, except computer

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $124,370

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,260



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#3. Software developers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $133,580

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 16,510



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#2. Computer and information research scientists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $138,590

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,650

– Employment: 30,840

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

#1. Computer hardware engineers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $161,580

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,870



National

– Annual mean salary: $136,230

– Employment: 73,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)