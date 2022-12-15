Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in San Diego-Carlsbad, CA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.
#30. Architects, except landscape and naval
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,100
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,900
– Employment: 100,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)
#29. Surveyors
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,880
– Employment: 46,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,740)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($103,260)
#28. Operations research analysts
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $96,400
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 620
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,830
– Employment: 98,700
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)
#27. Statisticians
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $97,230
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 470
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,450
– Employment: 31,370
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,860)
#26. Network and computer systems administrators
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $98,630
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,650
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
#25. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $98,980
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 470
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,020
– Employment: 17,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)
#24. Materials engineers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $100,970
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 21,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($135,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)
#23. Database administrators
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $101,630
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 820
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,550
– Employment: 85,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)
#22. Civil engineers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $102,300
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,380
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
#21. Software quality assurance analysts and testers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $103,280
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,710
– Employment: 190,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)
#20. Marine engineers and naval architects
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $104,850
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,820
– Employment: 7,380
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,630)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($126,010)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($109,390)
#19. Industrial engineers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $106,420
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,650
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
#18. Computer systems analysts
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $107,360
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,320
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
#17. Mechanical engineers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $107,910
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,560
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
#16. Chemical engineers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $108,670
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
#15. Environmental engineers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $110,510
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
#14. Information security analysts
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $111,590
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,130
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
#13. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $112,450
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,700
– Employment: 22,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)
#12. Actuaries
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,300
– Employment: 23,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)
#11. Computer network architects
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $115,580
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,660
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
#10. Electrical engineers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $116,120
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,150
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
#9. Computer programmers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $117,080
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,970
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,650
– Employment: 152,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
— Dalton, GA ($123,500)
#8. Data scientists
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $117,380
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,470
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,660
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)
#7. Database architects
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $118,660
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 50,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)
#6. Aerospace engineers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $123,120
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 950
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,970
– Employment: 56,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
— Boulder, CO ($148,990)
#5. Mathematicians
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $123,350
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,430
– Employment: 1,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($137,090)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,590)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($123,350)
#4. Electronics engineers, except computer
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $124,370
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,260
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
#3. Software developers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $133,580
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 16,510
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
#2. Computer and information research scientists
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $138,590
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,650
– Employment: 30,840
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)
#1. Computer hardware engineers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $161,580
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,870
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)