Couple’s car ends up in water at Fiesta Island

SAN DIEGO — A man and woman were sleeping inside a car Tuesday when it became submerged at Fiesta Island, according to lifeguards.

Video from the area showed water covering nearly the entire hood of the Nissan Altima. The driver and his female companion apparently parked it too close to the water’s edge ahead of high tide.

The couple tried moving the car after water starting flowing in but it was stuck in the mud. Police and lifeguards responded and called for a tow truck to come and pull the vehicle out of the water.