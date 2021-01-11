High surf damages Ocean Beach Pier

SAN DIEGO — The Ocean Beach Pier was damaged Monday as big waves pounded the San Diego coastline.

Photos showed the high surf crashing against the pier Monday morning, a day after it was closed to the public because of the waves and extremely high tide.

The fire department said the south side of the railing in the outermost “T” area was damaged.

The Ocean Beach Pier suffered some damage to the south side of the railing in the outermost “T” area. #highsurf — SDFD (@SDFD) January 11, 2021

A high surf advisory remains in effect through mid-day Tuesday.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: A surfer rides large waves that pound the San Diego coastline, closing piers and prompting high surf advisories along city beaches on January 11, 2021 in San Diego, California. The high surf advisories are in effect until mid-day January 12, 2021. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: Large waves hit the Ocean Beach Pier causing minor damage as high surf advisories were in effect along San Diego beaches on January 11, 2021 in San Diego, California. The high surf advisories remain in effect until mid-day January 12, 2021. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: A surfer jumps into the surf at Sunset Cliffs as large waves pound the San Diego coastline, closing piers and prompting high surf advisories along city beaches on January 11, 2021 in San Diego, California. The high surf advisories are in effect until mid-day January 12, 2021. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: Large waves hit the Ocean Beach Pier causing minor damage as high surf advisories were in effect along San Diego beaches on January 11, 2021 in San Diego, California. The high surf advisories remain in effect until mid-day January 12, 2021. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

First responders reported one rescue involving someone who was stuck on a cliff at Pappy’s Point.

The fire department shared photos on Twitter, saying the surfer couldn’t get back to shore because of the conditions. No injuries were reported.

At about 10:45a Mon, a bystander flagged down a patrolling @SDLifeguards to rescue a man stuck on the cliff at Pappy’s Pt. The surfer couldn’t get back to shore b/c of bad conditions. No injuries. Lifeguards & Rescue 44 with the save. #highsurf pic.twitter.com/4P2KYF59jE — SDFD (@SDFD) January 11, 2021

It was the second week in a row of high surf at San Diego County beaches.