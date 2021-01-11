High surf damages Ocean Beach Pier

SAN DIEGO — The Ocean Beach Pier was damaged Monday as big waves pounded the San Diego coastline.
Photos showed the high surf crashing against the pier Monday morning, a day after it was closed to the public because of the waves and extremely high tide.
The fire department said the south side of the railing in the outermost “T” area was damaged.
A high surf advisory remains in effect through mid-day Tuesday.
First responders reported one rescue involving someone who was stuck on a cliff at Pappy’s Point.
The fire department shared photos on Twitter, saying the surfer couldn’t get back to shore because of the conditions. No injuries were reported.
It was the second week in a row of high surf at San Diego County beaches.