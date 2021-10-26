High surf closes Ocean Beach Pier with advisory in effect until Wednesday

SAN DIEGO — A high surf advisory is in effect until Wednesday morning as a large mixed swell will continue to produce high surf, according to forecasters.

On Monday, waves from 5-8 feet battered the shoreline in Ocean Beach, causing the closure of the pier. Residents say the wind and rain got so intense that they briefly lost power.

“The power went out in the whole block and we were like woah? It’s not normal for San Diego,” beachgoer Ariday Alatorre said. “I like it but right now it’s a little scary.”

Sets could reach up to 10 feet in southern San Diego with officials warning strong rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected.

San Diego Fire Rescue said the decision was made to close the pier because of the high surf and potential for damage.

“We don’t get a lot of wind out here do we? I kind of like it sometimes, you know you get your flash floods and stuff like that,” beachgoer Minh Chau said. “It is dangerous.”

The larges waves could wash people off beaches or capsize boats near shore. Inexperienced swimmers should stay out of the water.

No word yet on when the pier will be back open.