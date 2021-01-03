High surf advisory extended through Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Seasonal weather conditions were predicted across San Diego County Sunday and much of this week, with weak onshore flow and temperatures near or slightly above normal, the National Weather Service said.

Our High Surf Advisory has been extended through Wednesday as another large long-period swell from the WNW comes in Tuesday. There could be yet another large swell bringing high surf as we approach next weekend. #CAwx #CAsurf pic.twitter.com/587dyysNPO — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 4, 2021

Low coastal clouds will be likely most days during the overnight and morning hours, along with periods of high clouds for most of the week, forecasters said.

A high surf advisory was extended on Sunday afternoon to Wednesday, the NWS said, with widespread surf of 4-7 feet Sunday and isolated sets from 8-10 feet at some beaches south of La Jolla. Another large long-period swell from the west-northwest could come in Tuesday.

@SDLifeguards closed the Ocean Beach Pier at 4 pm on Saturday because of predicted high surf Sat night and Sunday. #obpier #highsurf pic.twitter.com/AiURDhvGlK — SDFD (@SDFD) January 3, 2021

High tide will reach 4 1/2 feet around noon Monday, forecasters said, bringing dangerous swimming conditions and strong rip currents.

There could be yet another large swell bringing high surf next weekend, forecasters said.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were expected to be 58-63 degrees with overnight lows of 41-47, the NWS said. Valley highs will be around 62-67 with overnight lows of 42-47.

Mountain highs were expected to be 53-60 with overnight lows of 37-44. Desert highs will be around 68 with overnight lows of 42-51.

Overall, the weather through the next week will be dominated by the passage of successive weak troughs, mainly to the north, the NWS said. At the surface, this will translate into highly seasonal conditions, with minor day-to- day changes in temperature, and mostly weak onshore flow. Temperatures should increase Wednesday as brief and weak offshore winds bring slight warming west of the mountains.

The weather service said there are no signs of any significant precipitation within the next week.