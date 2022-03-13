SAN DIEGO — A Corvette driver led police on a dangerous high-speed chase through San Diego Saturday night, ending in a standoff that shut down state Route 94, police said.

The chase started around 9 p.m. when officers spotted a driver who they suspected of DUI, according to a San Diego police watch commander. The man was behind the wheel of a red Corvette that looked “brand new,” officers told dispatchers.

The driver refused to stop and continued east on Interstate 8 through the Mission Valley area, police said. Officers chased the man as he headed past Interstate 15 and Waring Road, eventually exiting the freeway in the College Area.

The pursuit wound through side streets, with the driver ultimately heading south on College Avenue. Police successfully used a spike strip to damage the Corvette’s tires, but the driver continued onto state Route 94 and headed west. He finally stopped a short time later, after crashing into a freeway embankment near Euclid Avenue.

Video from 619 News Media shows at least a dozen police vehicles blocking westbound traffic as officers called for the driver to step out of the sports car. Police say the man refused at first, sticking his arms in and out of the Corvette and repeatedly revving the engine.

After at least 10 minutes, the man hopped out of the car through the window, video shows. He stumbled as he appeared to hit or throw something at his own vehicle. He took some items out of his pockets, glanced into his car one more time and then turned his back to police, kneeling on the ground with his hands on his head.

A group of a half-dozen officers moved in and put the man in handcuffs, eventually leading him to the back of a patrol SUV.

There were no reports of injuries in the chase, despite the man driving recklessly and reaching speeds of 95 or 100 miles per hour, the watch commander told FOX 5.

Traffic on SR-94 reopened around 10:15 p.m., according to Caltrans.

The pursuit was one of two police chases that ended in arrest Saturday. Earlier that afternoon, California Highway Patrol stopped a wrong-way driver after chasing her on Interstate 15 in Escondido, according to the agency.