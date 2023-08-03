San Diego — The planning commission of San Diego is wading into the uncharted waters of SB 10, which is the state housing density law that allows single family lots to redevelop multiple units if the lot is close to a transit center.

“There is a lot at stake for everyone in every neighborhood because nobody wants to wake up one morning and see the house next-door has been torn down, and that a developer and a for-profit investors have put up to ten apartment units and two ADU’s and no parking,” said Paul Krueger, an activist from Neighbors For a Better San Diego.

Renters and developers are pushing back, hoping new developments will ease the cost of housing prices and help younger residents find a foothold in the increasingly unaffordable housing market.

“With SB 10 and the housing package 2.0 we are going to see more affordable options for renters and more inclusive communities, and I think it should be a goal all San Diegan’s should want,” said Thomas Defranco from the YIMBY Democrats of San Diego.

For decades, housing development has been curtailed by environmental, traffic, infrastructure, political backlash and neighbor complaints. Now, however, the state has mandated development that must start or — in some cases — cities will lose their local authority.

SB 10 lets cities adopt just how aggressive they are to be with their development plans.

“I do think that an increase in supply is a short-term policy solution to prevent displacement and prevent prices from going even higher,” said Defranco.

Renters are hoping a new supply of smaller units on the market could let renters find permanent roots in San Diego. The planning commission will be meeting at 9 a.m. on the 12th floor at San Diego’s City Hall Thursday.