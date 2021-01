San Diego police responded to a person with a gun at the Heritage Inn at 3333 Channel Way Saturday. Photo: San Diego Police Department

SAN DIEGO — Police asked hotel guests to shelter in place as officers responded to reports of a person with a gun at the Heritage Inn Saturday.

San Diego police officers responded to 3333 Channel Way near Interstate 8 and Sports Arena Boulevard.

After telling Heritage Inn guests to shelter in place and stay away from doors and windows, the police department said the suspect was taken into custody.

No further details were released.

The person has been taken into custody. Thank you to everyone for patience. https://t.co/8yxrLPsNt2 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 24, 2021

Check back for updates on this developing story.