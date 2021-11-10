Here’s where veterans, military members can get free gas Wednesday

SAN DIEGO — Veterans and military members can try to score free gas at two locations Wednesday.

The San Diego Honda Dealers’ big, blue tanker truck will be at gas stations in Vista and Carlsbad from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans and active and retired military members with valid identification can get some free gas pumped for them. Honda drivers are also eligible for the promotion.

Wednesday’s times and locations include:

10:30-11:30 a.m., Shell, 7170 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad, CA 92011

1-2 p.m. Melrose Gas, 210 S Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 920811

All gas is first come, first served. The campaign started Tuesday with free gas offered at two gas stations in San Diego. Four additional locations will offer free gas from 7 a.m.- 4 p.m. Thursday with locations to be announced day-of.

The free gas is part of the dealership group’s “Random Acts of Helpfulness” campaign.