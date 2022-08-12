SAN DIEGO – Mayor Todd Gloria and other officials with the City of San Diego held a press conference Friday afternoon to provide an update on the water line break that caused the group to issue a boil water notice and request that residents in certain areas reduce their water usage.

On Monday, the City issued a boil water notice for nearly 600 residents in Tierrasanta due to a large water transmission line break that occurred on Aug. 6 in the 5400 block of Governor Drive. Initially, those in charge of the situation estimated that the issue would be resolved by the end of the week, but that timeframe has now been adjusted due to complicating factors.

Gloria and the others involved in the Friday press conference said that the boil water notice and reduced water usage request are now expected to be lifted by “early next week.”

While the group said that returning regular water service to customers in the area is of the utmost importance, the most important thing is to “stabilize the pressure,” according to Lisa Celeya with the public services department, an issue made increasingly intricate due to the more than 300 miles of water line pipes throughout the city.

The main takeaway from Friday’s conference, however, was the city’s continued request to residents in certain neighborhoods, asking them to reduce their water intake while the water transmission line is worked on. Gloria and the others said that water should be used only in critical situations for these areas.

The neighborhoods asked to significantly reduce their water usage at this time include:

Bay Park

Clairemont

Kearny Mesa

Linda Vista

Tierrasanta

“Please do your part, conserve over the next few days,” Gloria said. “Together, San Diego, we can get through this.”

Despite the serious situation, the city leaders want to remind residents outside of the neighborhoods mentioned above that their water is safe and usable during this time.

