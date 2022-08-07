SAN DIEGO – August has officially arrived, marking the beginning of the school year for districts around the country, including here in San Diego.

While it may still feel like summer outside, that isn’t stopping schools from calling back students for another year of learning. With so many school districts in San Diego County, it may be hard to keep them all straight.

That’s why we did some digging and found the return dates for some of the biggest school districts in the area.

Below, we have comprised a list – organized alphabetically- of all the first days back in the classroom for students in San Diego County.

Did we miss your school district? Send an email with the name of the school district and the starting date to hsloop@fox5sandiego.com