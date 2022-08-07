SAN DIEGO – August has officially arrived, marking the beginning of the school year for districts around the country, including here in San Diego.
While it may still feel like summer outside, that isn’t stopping schools from calling back students for another year of learning. With so many school districts in San Diego County, it may be hard to keep them all straight.
That’s why we did some digging and found the return dates for some of the biggest school districts in the area.
Below, we have comprised a list – organized alphabetically- of all the first days back in the classroom for students in San Diego County.
- Bonsall Unified School District
Wednesday, August 17
- Borrego Springs Unified School District
Monday, August 22
- Cajon Valley Union School District
Wednesday, August 17
- Cardiff School District
Tuesday, August 16
- Carlsbad Unified School District
Wednesday, August 24
- Chula Vista Elementary School District
Wednesday, July 20
- Coronado Unified School District
Thursday, August 25
- Del Mar Union School District
Monday, August 15
- Encinitas Union School District
Tuesday, August 16
- Escondido High School District
Tuesday, August 8
- Escondido Union School District
Tuesday, August 8
- Grossmont Union High School District
Monday, August 15
- La Mesa-Spring Valley School District
Wednesday, August 11
- Lemon Grove School District
Tuesday, August 16
- Oceanside Unified School District
Wednesday, August 17
- Poway Unified School District
Wednesday, August 17
- Ramona Unified School District
Monday, August 22
- Rancho Santa Fe School District
Monday, August 15
- San Diego Unified School District
Monday, August 29
- San Marcos Unified School District
Tuesday, August 16
- Santee School District
Wednesday, August 24
- South Bay Union School District
Monday, July 25
- Sweetwater Union High School District
Wednesday, July 20
- Vista Unified School District
Wednesday, August 17
Did we miss your school district? Send an email with the name of the school district and the starting date to hsloop@fox5sandiego.com