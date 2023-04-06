SAN DIEGO — It’s tax season, and that means there’s a deadline approaching for San Diego County property owners.

Those who own in the area have until midnight on Monday, April 10, to pay the second installment of their property taxes in order to avoid being charged a late penalty, San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said in a news release Thursday.

“So far, 47.90% of taxpayers have paid $1.9 billion in second installment payments,” McAllister said. “Property tax bills are due on April 10. To avoid a 10% penalty plus $10 fee we encourage property owners to go online and pay their second installment before the deadline.”

Bills can be paid by phone at 855-829-3773 or online at sdttc.com, as there is no convenience fee for electronic checks. Payments will also be accepted at the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s drop boxes and the inside counter of the downtown branch.

To be considered on time, mailed payments must be postmarked by April 10. If you rely on a lender to pay the bill, they usually submit payments just before the delinquent date, McCallister said.

Over a million tax bills, which were sent out in September 2022, are expected to generate $8.06 billion for the County for San Diego, according to McCallister.