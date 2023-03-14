SAN DIEGO — A new season is upon us, and so is Dump day for those looking to get ahead of their spring cleaning.

Locals needing to remove non-hazardous, unwanted items from their household can now do so for free Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at multiple locations in San Diego and Imperial Counties, according to the California Department of Transportation.

San Diego County

Kearny Mesa Maintenance Yard (7181 Opportunity Rd, San Diego, CA 92111)

Santee Maintenance Yard (8502 Railroad Ave, Santee, CA 92071)

Imperial County

El Centro Maintenance Yard (1102 Montenegro Way, El Centro, CA 92243)

Brawley Maintenance Yard (200 S Palm Ave, Brawley, CA 92227)

The Clean California initiative, which launched last July, is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $1.2 billion effort to keep roads and waterways free of litter, create thousands of jobs and transform state and local public spaces through beautification efforts, officials said. It has held more than 30 Dump Day events in the area since the start of the initiative.

“One of Clean California’s goals is to create a cultural shift of shared responsibility and community pride, educating the public on how to manage and decrease our trash, and keep our roads and communities clean,” Caltrans District 11 Director Gustavo Dallarda said. “These events provide people the opportunity to dispose of items properly and free of charge, potentially preventing illegal dumping along highways, roads, and waterways.”

Caltrans reminds participants that only four mattresses and four tires separated from the rims per household will be accepted.

The following items will not be allowed at Dump Day sites:

Hazardous waste including batteries, paint, oils, flammables

Construction debris including concrete, dirt, asphalt, asbestos

Loads that are not secured to vehicles

Compressed gas

Aerosols

Treated wood waste

Refrigerators

Freezers