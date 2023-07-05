People walk under a large Pride Flag during the San Diego Pride Parade on Saturday, July 16, 2022. (Courtesy of San Diego Pride)

SAN DIEGO — While Pride Month has wrapped up, San Diego’s celebrations are just getting started.

Pride Month, which is traditionally held every June, commemorates the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising — a series of protests following police raid at New York City’s Stonewall Inn that’s considered the beginning of the movement to overturn discriminatory laws against the LGBTQ+ community.

San Diego’s celebrations, however, have been taking place in the month of July for nearly three decades, ever since the 1990 Pride Parade was nearly rained out amid “June Gloom.”

This month, the county’s biggest Pride celebrations will be taking place, along with numerous other events.

Here’s a round-up of some of the Pride events happening this month:

Black Pride 2023: The San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition will be hosting their annual Black Pride, a jampacked weekend of intersectional celebrations. The theme this year is “Black Joy Renaissance” and “Body Positivity.”

The weekend kicks off Thursday, July 6 with a mixer and wraps up with a 21+ pool party on Sunday, July 9. More information on the Black Pride extravaganza can be found here.

SheFest: The SheFest festival is an annual event focused on celebrating LGBTQ+ women and non-binary people, featuring queer-owned small businesses, community groups, live music, food, yoga and more.

The event takes place Saturday, July 8 at noon, located at 1500 University Avenue. More information can be found here.

Pride of Hillcrest Block Party: Celebrate the culture, history and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in San Diego at this all-ages event in Hillcrest’s Pride Plaza. The two-day block party features a lineup of local and international talent, a 21+ beer garden, food trucks, drag shows, a massive Ferris wheel and more.

The event will take place Thursday, July 13 and Friday, July 14. The event opens at 4 p.m. on Thursday and 2 p.m. on Friday. Tickets start at $40 for both days and can be purchased here.

Spirit of Stonewall Rally: The Spirit of Stonewall Rally is an annual event honoring local leaders who are fighting to preserve progress and address the challenges still facing the community today. The rally has been held in San Diego every year since 1975. A list of awardees at this year’s Spirit of Stonewall Rally can be found here.

The free event will be held Friday, July 14 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the Hillcrest Block Party.

San Diego Pride 5K: Kick off San Diego Pride weekend with the annual 5K. The event is one of the biggest fundraisers for local LGBTQ+ non-profits, San Diego Pride and The LGBT Center’s Youth Housing Project.

The 5K takes place Saturday, July 15 at 8 a.m., wrapping through Hillcrest. Register for the run here.

San Diego Pride Parade: Considered the largest single-day civic event in the region, the Pride Parade is the hallmark event of San Diego’s festivities. The annual parade is also one of the largest Pride events in the country, attracting over 300,000 people. The 1.5-mile route will start at the Hillcrest Pride Flag, before marching down towards Balboa Park by Quince Street.

The parade takes place Saturday, July 15 at 10 a.m. The parade is free to watch, so if you want a good viewing spot, it’s best to get there early.

San Diego Pride Festival: The San Diego Pride Festival is the two-day extravaganza celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in America’s Finest City. The event kicks off with the Pride Parade and highlights the best in LGBTQ+ entertainment, exhibits, cultural presentations and community resources.

The festival will feature performers like Princess Nokia, David Archuleta and Saucy Santana. Tickets are available for purchase online, starting at $26 for single-day general admission.

The Festival runs from Saturday, July 15 to Sunday, July 16 at Marston Point in Balboa Park. More information can be found here.

Drag-A-Licious: “Drag-A-Licious” is the ultimate drag show and fundraiser, hosted during San Diego Pride weekend. With a star-studded line-up of queens, the 21+ show brings talent, glamour and love in a fabulous celebration of equality and pride. Headliners include RuPaul’s Drag Race winners, Aquaria and Chad Michaels, as well as Willam, Kameron Michaels, Kimora Blac, Honey Davenport, and Kickxy Vixen Styles.

The show takes place Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton on 7450 Hazard Center Drive. Tickets start at $39 per person and are available for purchase online.

All proceeds for the “Drag-A-Licious” show go towards the San Diego Pride nonprofit.