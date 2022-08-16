SAN DIEGO – On Tuesday, Caltrans representatives announced that the next dump day for San Diegans looking to get rid of their unwanted household items will be held Saturday.

The event, held from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Caltrans Maintenance Yard (7191 Opportunity Road) in Kearny Mesa, will allow local residents to bring their approved items for safe and proper disposal.

The dump day is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, described as “a sweeping $1.1 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to keep roads and waterways free of litter, create thousands of jobs and transform state and local public spaces through beautification effort.”

The event is completely free and prior registration is not required, although it is first come first served and will close when capacity is reached.

Approved items include:

Tires

Metal

Plastic

Fiberglass

Fabric

Glass

Asphalt

Dirt

Concrete

Wood

Mattresses

Household appliances

Landscape trimming

For a full list of materials and items that will and will not be accepted during the dump day event, click HERE.