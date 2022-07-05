SAN DIEGO – Over the Fourth of July weekend, hundreds of thousands of people took advantage of the sun and sand, visiting area beaches and celebrating the holiday.

According to officials with the City of San Diego, more than 745,000 people visited beaches in the city between July 2 and July 4.

San Diego Lifeguards and rescue crews performed 519 total water rescues over the Fourth of July weekend and 55 saves required medical aid responses from EMS, officials said.

22,514 preventative acts were also reported by city officials, this includes incidents where lifeguards issued warnings of the potential danger that may result from an action.

“Lifeguards and SDPD did a superb job managing the crowds over the holiday weekend,” City of San Diego officials said in a statement Tuesday.

The high number of beachgoers is in spite of rising COVID-19 cases and several water quality advisories at beaches in San Diego County, including one of the most famous spots in the area, Coronado Beach.

FOX 5’s Jacqueline Sarkissian was at Ocean Beach Tuesday morning for the annual “Morning After Mess” beach cleanup hosted by the Surfrider Foundation. Around 9 a.m., officials reported that more than 1,500 pounds of trash had been collected from the beach after the Independence Day holiday.

The most commonly found trash items left behind at beaches are single-use plastics, including cutlery and chip bags, according to Surfrider Foundation officials.