SAN DIEGO — Stumped on what or who you want to be for Halloween?

Google Frightgeist is a Google Trends experiment that pulls from the top 500 costume searches in the U.S. and locally.

In San Diego, the most searched 2023 costume is “Barbie,” which also ranks No. 1 nationally, according to the technology company.

The Mattel doll gained back its popularity this year following the release of Director Greta Gerwig’s film “Barbie,” starring actress Margot Robbie and actor Ryan Gosling as Ken. The movie, which takes viewers through Barbie’s self-discovery, broke the opening weekend record, as well as the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman.

Some of the most popular terms being searched include “ken barbie,” “ken and barbie,” “doll costume,” “girls barbie costume” and “barbie movie.”

“Princess” and “Spider-Man” rank No. 2 and No. 3 on the list both locally and in the U.S., respectively.

“Princess Peach” comes in at No. 4 in San Diego area followed by “Witch” as the fifth most searched costume.

Nationally, “Witch” ranks No. 4 while “Fairy” costumes placed in the No. 5 spot.

Regardless of the rankings, know that it’s time to get into the spooky season spirit.