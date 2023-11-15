SAN DIEGO — Several San Diego-area elementary and middle schools were recently ranked among the best in California, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Seven local elementary schools and three middle schools placed in the top 50 in California.

For elementary schools, the following made the list: La Jolla Elementary in La Jolla (No. 2), Pacific Rim Elementary in Carlsbad (No. 10), Ocean Air in Carmel Valley (No. 24), Jerabek Elementary in Scripps Ranch (No. 33), Carmel Del Mar Elementary in Carmel Valley (No. 44), Solana Highlands Elementary in Carmel Valley (No. 47) and Torrey Pines Elementary in La Jolla (No. 49).

For middle schools, the following made the list: Pacific Trails Middle School in Carmel Valley (No. 25), Carmel Valley Middle School in Carmel Valley (No. 32) and R. Roger Rowe Middle in Rancho Santa Fe (No. 35).

The media outlet analyzed 103,099 pre-K, elementary and middle schools from the U.S. Department of Education, basing its rankings on student performance in core subjects.

“For each state, schools were assessed on their shares of students who were proficient or above proficient in their mathematics and reading/language arts state assessments. Half of the formula assessed the scores themselves and the other half incorporated the test results in the context of socioeconomic demographics,” U.S. News said in its study.

Did your school make the list?