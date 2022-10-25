SAN DIEGO — Spooky season has officially arrived in San Diego.

From scary movies to costume parties, here are Halloween events to attend in the area:

TUESDAY, OCT.25

Horror Movie Trivia Night at Liberty Public Market

Test your movie knowledge dressed in the creepiest costume at Liberty Public Market on its main patio from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

Haunted Market in Downtown Oceanside

Oceanside’s Sunset Market goes into Halloween mode for one day, hosting its free family-friendly event which offers trick-or-treating for kids 12 and under, scary entertainment, a costume parade and contest at the main stage. The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

Trunk or Treat in Lemon Grove

Trick-or-treat in a safe environment for free from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lemon Grove Little League Fields. It’ll be a spooktacular night.

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

‘Hulkbuster’ at Tierrasanta

A giant seven-foot lit up Iron Man costume, as well as other characters from Marvel, Star Wars and Disney princesses, will be on display at Newbreak Church in Tierrasanta from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Gaslamp Quarter Presents Friday Gaslamp Flicks: Halloween Edition!

Get your flicks on at Island Street between 4th and 5th Avenues for a free outdoor movie night for adults and children alike. Guests will be offered free popcorn and wicked-themed cocktails to go along with their movie. Showings are at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

Balboa Park Spooktacular

The San Diego Municipal Gymnasium will play host to a costume contest, games, crafts, flash mob and trick-or-treating from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Owl-O-Ween in Chula Vista

Experience mysterious animal encounters, night hikes, trick-or-treating and more at the Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista for its after-hours Halloween party from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Nightmare on Normal Street in Hillcrest

A massive costume competition takes over Pride Plaza in Hillcrest as partygoers get to dance the night away. The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCT. 30

Halloween at the Station

Celebrate Halloween at Liberty Station in the North Promenade for free family activities including live music, a Hollywood car show, obstacle course, crafts, costume contest and trick-or-treating. Take in the fun from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.