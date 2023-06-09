SAN DIEGO — If you’re looking for warmer weather this weekend, head out to San Diego’s deserts where temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s.

According to the National Weather Service, a few degrees of cooling is expected Friday in areas west of the mountains with even further cooling into Saturday.

As the week reaches its end and you’re weighing options on how to spend your days off, there are several desert activities to be enjoyed in the sunshine.

Here’s are five things to do in San Diego County’s desert areas that can help you escape “June gloom.”

San Diego Dune Tours in Ocotillo Wells

For a thrilling adventure, hop on an ATV, dirt bike or a sport side-by-side to hit the desert lands and take in all the sights. There are several options to choose from with tours being offered for groups up to 70 or for single riders. Take the abandoned train tour for Instagram-worthy photo-ops or trek the sand dunes for a 36-mile journey across rugged and colorful desert terrain. This weekend trip in the heat is sure to warm you up, all while bringing some exhilaration.

Two blue dune buggies are seent in Ocotillo Wells. (Adobe Stock Photo)

Galleta Meadows in Borrego Springs

This isn’t your typical meadow. Instead of a field of grass, visitors will find around 130 large scale metal sculptures that were created by artist Ricardo Breceda. Referred to as “Sky Art,” these free-standing pieces stretch out across more than 1,500 acres of undeveloped desert land. Whether you choose to drive around the meadow for viewing or park and walk around the artistic safe haven for a more close-up look, this trip to the desert will offer plenty warming sights.

Sculpture of a scorpion fighting a grasshopper, located close to Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, part of Galleta Meadows. (Adobe Stock Photo)

E-Mountain Bike Experience in Campo

Heat things up by throttling an electric mountain bike around the most remote reservoir in all of San Diego County: Lake Morena. With this experience, all you need to bring is comfortable shoes and some water. A guide named Alexandre, who is fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese, will accompany adventure seekers along a trail loop that leads to the top of the lake. Riders will also stop by the beach and have plenty of sunny sights to take in along the way. This two-hour experience can be book via Airbnb for $50.

Lake Morena in Campo offers up some water in desert terrain. (Adobe Stock Photo)

Wilderness Cabin Camping at Agua Caliente Regional Park

Grab your canteens and head out to this San Diego County park for a stay in one of its 320 square-foot cabins that has temperature controls, a table and chairs, two queen-size bed frames, a sink and toilet, and a sitting area. Campers can explore the nearby Desert Outlook Trail or trek the 2-mile loop Moonlight Trail before enjoying one of the parks natural spring pools. There’s also a spa with a jacuzzi in this desert getaway oasis.

Stay at a Wild West-Themed Resort in Borrego Springs

“Dust off your boots, dine in our saloon and discover all kinds of desert spectacles.” That’s the message from the Palm Canyon Hotel & RV Resort when visiting its webpage. Guests have the options to stay in a hotel room or embrace all that is the desert by booking a vintage trailer, airstream or a “super-tent” known as a Desert Jupe. When it comes to activities, guests can soak in the pool or hot tubs before grabbing a burger and drink at this resort’s saloon. Another plus, Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is “a stone’s throw” away from the resort.

Treat yourself to some vitamin D and escape San Diego’s “June Gloom” by heading west to one of these desert happenings.